Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Jordan's game-worn shoes sell for $1.47 million at auction

items.[0].image.alt
Tim Boyle/AP
Retired Chicago Bulls star Michael Jordan greets reporters and fans as he walks on court to the cheers of team mascot, Benny the Bull, Friday, Sept. 9, 1994 in Chicago. Jordan joined other stars for a charity basketball game hosted by the Bulls' Scottie Pippen on Friday at Chicago Stadium. It is Jordan's first basketball appearance since June 1993. (AP Photo/Tim Boyle)
Michael Jordan
Posted at 3:32 PM, Oct 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-25 18:35:16-04

A pair of Michael Jordan's sneakers sold for $1.47 million, according to Sotheby's auction house.

The Nike Air Ships are from Jordan's fifth game in his rookie season, Sotheby's said.

"The sneakers are the earliest regular-season pair from Jordan’s career in the NBA to come to market, and are a precursor to the genesis of the Air Jordan line," Sotheby's said on its Instagram page.

The shoes belonged to a Denver Nuggets ball boy who received them as a gift in 1984.

They are the most valuable sneakers to ever be sold at an auction, Sotheby's said.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NOMINATE A LEADER

Leadership

SUBMIT YOUR NOMINEE TODAY!