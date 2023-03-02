Watch Now
Governor of West Virginia signs campus carry gun legislation

Posted at 7:18 PM, Mar 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-01 23:02:08-05

West Virginia's governor signed a bill on Wednesday allowing those with concealed carry permits to carry firearms onto the campuses of public colleges and universities across the state.

The state's Republican Gov. Jim Justice called it a “Proud day for me."

The law is set to take effect in July 2024.

“West Virginia now joins 11 other U.S. states, including Texas and Utah, that have had this legislation for years. I’ve always said I will do everything I can to protect West Virginia's 2nd Amendment rights, and with this law, West Virginia will continue to be a national leader. I sincerely thank the legislature for passing this bill overwhelmingly and the National Rifle Association for their support,” the governor said.

Presidents of some of the state's larges continuing education institutions pressed lawmakers to reconsider the bill, saying that decisions on permitting guns on campus should be for the institutions themselves to decide. University leaders cited concerns with students dealing with mental health issues.

