Florida firefighter secretly films ex-wife in bathroom for 6 months

NAPLES, Fla., -- A Collier County, Florida firefighter, David LaRochelle, secretly filmed is ex-wife in the bathroom for the last six months, according to police reports.

The Collier County Sheriff's Office says, Allison Johnson, LaRochelle's ex-wife, would work out of his home on Verde Drive for a business she runs.

According to the police report:

"While in LaRochelle's bathroom Allison located the charger plugged into an outlet in his bathroom. Allison said she was able to verify that the charger was a camera by seeing a small lens inside the case of the charger."

Neighbors, like Charles Hills, who has two teenage daughters says he's worried the filming didn't stop with his wife.

“If he’s doing it illegal there, he could be doing it illegal somewhere else," said Hills.

Another neighbor matched those feelings saying, “If I find out he’s filmed any of my kids coming home from school, we’re going to have an issue there.”

LaRochelle, 50, is out on a $5,000 dollar bond.