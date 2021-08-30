Chicago judge reverses decision, allows unvaccinated mom to see son

A judge temporarily barred a mother in Chicago from obtaining partial parental custody of her 11-year-old son because she is unvaccinated for COVID-19.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Cook County Judge James Shapiro barred Rebecca Firlit on Aug. 10 from seeing her son, although she and her ex-husband have been divorced for seven years and shared custody.

Firlit's attorney Annette Fernholz said her ex-husband never raised the issue of her not being vaccinated, the newspaper reported.

According to FOX32, Firlit was asked during a child support hearing over Zoom if she was vaccinated. When she answered no, Judge Cook stripped Firlit of all parenting rights until she got vaccinated.

But according to Block Club Chicago and WFLD, Firlit's attorney said Judge Shapiro reversed his decision Monday, and her client can now see her son.