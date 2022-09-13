Watch Now
Boston Marathon creates category for nonbinary runners

Mary Schwalm/AP
FILE - Runners cross the starting line of the 125th Boston Marathon, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Hopkinton, Mass. Nonbinary athletes will be able to run in next year's Boston Marathon without having to qualify for the men's or women's divisions, race organizers announced Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm, File)
Posted at 12:40 PM, Sep 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-13 15:40:29-04

The Boston Marathon will welcome nonbinary athletes in 2023.

To enter, nonbinary runners must have completed a marathon as a nonbinary participant during the qualifying window, which ends on Sept. 16, 2022.

The current times for entry mirror those in the women's field.

"With this being our first year, we do not yet have enough data to establish non-binary qualifying times," the Boston Athletic Association says on its entry form.

The Boston Athletic Association says those times could be updated as it gets more data.

Organizers say they are also working with nonbinary athletes to promote inclusion at all events put on by the Boston Athletic Association.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
