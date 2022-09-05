Watch Now
Bed Bath & Beyond executive dies after plunging from NYC tower

Paul Sakuma/AP
FILE - A Bed Bath & Beyond sign is shown in Mountain View, Calif., May 9, 2012. Shares in Bed Bath & Beyond jumped 22% to more than $25 per share Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, on huge trading volumes, and the mall-based home goods retailer’s stock has nearly quintupled in a little more than two weeks. If the price holds until the market closes, it will be the fourth straight day it has gained more than 20%. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)
Bed Bath Beyond Return of the Meme
Posted at 5:08 AM, Sep 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-05 08:08:39-04

A man who jumped from a New York City high-rise has reportedly been identified as Bed Bath & Beyond's chief financial officer.

NBC News reports that Gustavo Arnal was found unconscious and unresponsive Friday afternoon. The New York Medical Examiner will determine a cause of death, but foul play is not suspected, according to CNN.

Bed Bath & Beyond said Amal was a talented leader.

"Gustavo will be remembered by all he worked with for his leadership, talent and stewardship of our Company. I am proud to have been his colleague, and he will be truly missed by all of us at Bed Bath & Beyond and everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him," said Harriet Edelman, Independent Chair of the Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Board of Directors.

Arnal's death came two days after the company announced it would be laying off employees and closing some stores following a decline in sales.

The retailer said it would be reducing its workforce by about 20% and closing about 150 "low-producing" stores.

The retailer reported a 26% drop in sales compared to the second quarter of the 2021 fiscal year.

