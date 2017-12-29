Author of the 'Alphabet Series' books, Sue Grafton, has died

An author known for writing a series of books that each began with a specific letter of the alphabet has died.

Sue Grafton is being mourned in the literary world and remembered for her strength in mystery writing. Grafton's death was announced by her daughter on social media.

Grafton, of Kentucky, was 77. She died Thursday after a two-year battle with cancer.

Grafton is best-known for the Kinsey Millhone Alphabet Series, and the final book was "Y is for Yesterday," Fox News reports.