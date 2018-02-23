4 15-year-olds arrested after police chase in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Four 15-year-olds were arrested after leading Metro Nashville Police officers on a chase that ended on Briley Parkway.

The teens in the chase involving a stolen car are also under investigation in relation to other recent crimes involving juveniles.

On Thursday, officers were on the lookout for the stolen Prius after receiving a tip that wanted 14-year-old Rico Ransom was suspected of being in the vehicle.

Ransom has been a fugitive since he allegedly shot and critically wounded a 17-year-old across from Pearl Cohn High School nearly two weeks ago.

Officers pursued the teens for 15 minutes after spotting the car at 20th Avenue North & Herman Street. They then deployed spike strips into the path of the Prius finally, which finally caused the vehicle to slow and stop on Briley Parkway.

The teens bailed out and ran. Three were quickly arrested and the fourth was arrested while hiding in a neighborhood on W. Vailview Court.

The Prius was stolen on the morning of February 20 on Neal Terrace.

Officers continue in their efforts to locate Rico Ransom. Anyone with information on where he may be was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.