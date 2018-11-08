Mass Shooting in Thousand Oaks nightclub

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (KGTV) - Authorities responded to Borderline Bar & Grill, a nightclub in Thousand Oaks, Wednesday night after reports of gunfire inside.

The call came in around 11:20 p.m. and authorities were dispatched to the club at 99 Rolling Oaks Drive, according to KABC.

Ventura County Sheriff’s said there was an active shooter on the scene and at least 11 shooting victims. One deputy was taken to the hospital.

A witness also told KABC he heard around 12 shots by the time he got out of the door.

This is a developing story, and 10News will add more information as it becomes available.