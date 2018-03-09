Man an woman hit by SUV in Balboa Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A man and woman are in the hospital with serious injuries following a crash in Balboa Park Thursday night.

A 23-year-old man and 20-year-old woman were in the crosswalk when a 77-year-old driver in an SUV ran through the crosswlak and hit them, police said.

Two pedestrians hit by an SUV in Balboa Park near Spreckles Organ Pavilion. Male and female victim transported to hospital. Condition unknown. @10News @10NewsAndi pic.twitter.com/OCor1nN6Hj — Travis Rice (@10NewsTravis) March 9, 2018

Police say the woman suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash, at this time the male victim's injuries are unknown. Both were rushed to area hospitals.

The driver of the SUV remained at the scene after the crash happened ear the Spreckels Organ Pavilion on Pan American Road East. The driver is cooperating with police. Police are diverting traffic from the area and have closed Pan American Road East from near Spreckels, all the way to the Japanese Friendship Garden.

