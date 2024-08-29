Watch Now
Woman suffers serious injuries in Webster-area hit-and-run

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A 57-year-old woman walking in a crosswalk in the Webster neighborhood Thursday morning was struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run collision, San Diego Police said.

SDPD officials said the victim was walking north across Federal Boulevard, at the intersection with Euclid Avenue, when a vehicle heading west on Federal Boulevard made a right onto northbound Euclid Avenue and then hit her.

The vehicle drove away after the collision, leaving the victim with life-threatening injuries, including a pelvic fracture and brain bleed.

Descriptions of the vehicle and driver were not available.

The SDPD Traffic Division is investigating the incident.

