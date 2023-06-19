Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Two children dead after crash on the SR-78

Police break up 47-person 'corona party' at New Jersey apartment, charge renter
Jaromir Chalabala
Police break up 47-person 'corona party' at New Jersey apartment, charge renter
Posted at 10:48 PM, Jun 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-19 01:49:12-04

VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — Two kids under the age of twelve died Sunday evening after 6 o'clock, according to Vista Fire.

Vista Fire officials said it is believed luggage fell off of their car on the SR-78 and Marvista and the children's mother pulled over.

Officials said that's when the kids went to retrieve the luggage

California Highway Patrol is investigating the tragedy.

CHP tells us a woman was arrested on the scene for driving under the influence.

Lanes east of Marvista were closed but have since opened.

We will keep you updated as more details about this deadly crash are released.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch Free 24/7

Watch Free 24/7!