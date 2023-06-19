Two children dead after crash on the SR-78

VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — Two kids under the age of twelve died Sunday evening after 6 o'clock, according to Vista Fire.

Vista Fire officials said it is believed luggage fell off of their car on the SR-78 and Marvista and the children's mother pulled over.

Officials said that's when the kids went to retrieve the luggage

California Highway Patrol is investigating the tragedy.

CHP tells us a woman was arrested on the scene for driving under the influence.

Lanes east of Marvista were closed but have since opened.

We will keep you updated as more details about this deadly crash are released.

