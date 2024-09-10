Trial decision made for suspected DUI driver accused of killing single mom in Ramona

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) - New revelations surfaced about previous alcohol-related incidents as a suspected DUI driver accused of killing a single mom in Ramona was bound over for trial.

“It’s been devastating. Hard to explain. We miss her,” said Carolina Ortiz.

For the family of Andrea Ortiz, much of the past year has been consumed by grief and anguish.

On a morning last November, the 44-year-old Ortiz, a single mom of three and sous-chef, was driving on State Route 78 on her way to work in Escondido when the CHP says a pickup truck crossed the yellow line and crashed into her SUV, causing it to roll into an embankment, killing her.

The CHP says the other driver, Abel Garcia Luna, left the scene. He was arrested soon after at his home. ABC 10News Reporter Michael Chen spoke to two of Ortiz’s sisters in November, including Carolina.

"Our hearts are broken,” said Carolina in that interview.

In April, the charges against Garcia were upped from gross vehicular manslaughter and DUI charges to second-degree murder.

In court on Monday, during a preliminary hearing, a CHP officer testified Garcia had asked about victims, possibly showing he knew he had struck someone, before leaving the scene.

In 2017, a CHP officer testified Garcia was cited for driving with alcohol in his system as a minor. It wasn’t a full DUI and was dismissed because the officer couldn’t make a court appearance.

Months prior, there was another incident.

“He told me that he was the designated driver, and so, he had been drinking some,” said Gregory Gay.

Gay, at the time an Escondido Police detective, testified that on New Year’s Eve, Garcia stated he was behind the wheel when he and another friend put two inebriated friends in the back of a truck. The position of the bodies shifted, smothered one of the friends to death. Gay says Garcia didn’t call 911 until 9 a.m. At one point, Gay says that Garcia and his friend looked at their friends.

“He (friend) relayed to Abel that he looked like a dead body…The reply back was something to the effect of ‘he’s okay,’” said Gay.

The Medical Examiner’s office ruled the death accidental, and no one was charged with any crimes.

"This is shocking to know nothing was done previously, and now this has happened… At one point, he has to face justice. It’s time for him to pay for what he’s done,” said Carolina Ortiz.

The judge ruled there was enough evidence to take the case to trial.

Prosecutors say more than two hours after the collision, Garcia had cocaine in his system, and his blood alcohol level was .09.