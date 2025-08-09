The average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in San Diego County inched up two-tenths of a cent today

08-09-2025 — SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular

gasoline in San Diego County inched up two-tenths of a cent today to $4.561.

The average price is 1.4 cents more than one week ago, but 5.5 cents

less than one month ago and 11.9 cents less than one year ago, according to

figures from the American Automobile Association and the Oil Price Information

Service. It has dropped $1.873 since rising to a record $6.434 on Oct. 5, 2022.

"Gas price averages in most Southern California areas continue to

hover within 5 or 10 cents of their lowest levels of the year,'' Doug Shupe,

the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager, said in a statement released Thursday.

The national average price dropped 1.1 cents to $3.145. It is seven-

tenths of a cent less than one week ago, 1.7 cents less than one month ago and

30.8 cents less than one year ago. The national average price has dropped

$1.871 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.

"Crude oil prices are hanging in the mid $60s per barrel, keeping

pump prices steady,'' the AAA said on Thursday. "Supply remains abundant, as

OPEC + -- a group of oil producing countries -- recently announced it will be

boosting production again next month, following several other increases this

year.''

