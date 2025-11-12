Teen who fired shots near Poway neighborhood sought by deputies

POWAY, Calif. (KGTV) – Sheriff’s deputies launched a search for an 18-year-old teen accused of firing an assault rifle in an open area near a Poway neighborhood.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to Hidden Valley Drive and Birch Lane just after 1 p.m. Tuesday due to reports of someone shooting a rifle in a nearby open field.

According to sheriff’s officials, deputies arrived at the scene and made contact with Cameron Johnson, the person suspected of firing the shots. Officials noted Johnson was dressed in military-style fatigues at the time.

Deputies spotted “an unserialized rifle in the nearby brush,” and as they continued their investigation, Johnson ran away into the brush.

Deputies, with assistance from the ASTREA helicopter and K-9s, did not find Johnson after a lengthy search.

According to officials, “A search warrant was obtained for Johnson's home in Poway. Deputies found additional unserialized firearm parts and body armor.”

Officials said Johnson is wanted for negligent discharge of a firearm, possession of an unserialized assault rifle and violation of a Gun Violence Restraining Order (GVRO).

Anyone with information on Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 858-868-3200.

Sheriff’s officials stated no one was hurt in the shooting and there was no danger to the community.