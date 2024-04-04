Teen hurt in carjacking at San Ysidro High School

OTAY MESA, Calif. (KGTV) – A teenager suffered minor injuries after San Diego Police said he was carjacked at San Ysidro High School Thursday morning.

According to police, the teen was at the school at around 12 a.m. when a group of people -- at least one armed with a knife -- confronted him.

The group then left the scene in the teen’s 2020 Mercedes-Benz vehicle.

ABC 10News learned the teen was treated by paramedics at the scene for unspecified minor injuries.

It’s unknown if the victim knew the any members of the group involved in the carjacking.