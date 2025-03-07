Substitute teacher banned from Chula Vista elementary school amid allegations of inappropriate behavior

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) - A police investigation is underway after a substitute teacher at Parkview Elementary School in Chula Vista was reported for inappropriate behavior towards students.

The alleged incidents occurred on Feb. 19 in 6th-grade classes taught by a male substitute teacher, described by students as being in their 50s or early 60s.

According to Anna, a parent whose 12-year-old daughter was in one of the affected classes, the teacher "walked up behind her [daughter], puts his arms around, in front of her, and starts waving this slinky toy and asks 'Do you like slinky?'"

The girl did not respond, and the teacher moved on.

Another parent, Nancy, said her son witnessed a friend "stretching his back against the chair and when he stretched back, the teacher walked by and tickled him underneath the armpits."

Nancy also stated that her son saw the teacher "rubbing back and forth on their arm" with several other boys and girls in the class.

After class, Nancy said one of her son's friends reported that the teacher approached him and two others in the hallway and "said he could be their personal Uber and take them home."

Students reported the behavior to school officials, and an email was sent to families in the affected classes stating that after a thorough investigation, the substitute teacher "will no longer work in our school district."

A Chula Vista Police spokesperson confirms they were contacted by school officials and have begun an investigation.

Due to the fact that the teacher has not been charged with a crime, his name is being withheld.

However, Nancy stated that she has been contacted by parents who say the teacher has since been working at another local district. A spokesperson for that district tells ABC 10News they are working to confirm if that is true.

Anna, the parent whose daughter was approached by the teacher, said her daughter has become "nervous around older men" since the incident.

“This teacher should not ever teach or be around kids at all,” she said.

