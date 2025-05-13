One hospitalized after falling from building in San Ysidro

SAN YSIDRO, Calif. (KGTV) — One person is hospitalized after falling from a building in San Ysidro, San Diego Police Department's Officer Buttle confirmed with ABC 10News.

Around 7:22 p.m., authorities responded to a 9-1-1 call of an individual who had fallen from the third floor of the San Ysidro Senior Center.

According to SDPD, first responders transported the victim to a nearby hospital. The condition of the victim is currently unknown.

Police also confirmed that one individual was detained at the scene. It is not yet known whether that person is connected to the incident.

Authorities told ABC 10News they suspect the victim was pushed from the building.

SDPD's Homicide unit is at the scene as a precaution.

This is a developing story. ABC 10News has assigned a reporter to this story to gather more information.