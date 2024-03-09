Watch Now
Scripps Research at UC San Diego celebrates 100 years

Scripps Research on the campus of UC San Diego is celebrating 100 years since it's founding.
Posted at 6:50 PM, Mar 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-08 21:50:47-05

LA JOLLA, Calif. (KGTV) — Scripps Research on the campus of UC San Diego is celebrating 100 years since it's founding.

It was created in 1924 to be a center devoted to groundbreaking medical research. Renowned founder Ellen Browning Scripps is also a co-founder of ABC 10News parent company E.W. Scripps.

Over the years, scientists at Scripps Research have won six Nobel Prizes, including back-to-back years in 2021 and 2022. Innovative highlights connected to Scripps Research include AIDS research, vaccine breakthroughs that directly led to the rapid creation of the Covid vaccine, and the common arthritis medication Humira.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
