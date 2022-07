SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A woman was shot through the garage door of her Emerald Hills home Tuesday night, according to San Diego Police.

Police said the incident happened just before 9:45 p.m. on the 5200 block of Hilltop Drive.

Police were called to the area after receiving reports of shots fired.

According to police, the woman was shot in the arm. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.