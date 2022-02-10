Suspect fleeing police crashes vehicle into Talmadge-area home

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man wanted on a felony warrant fled Wednesday when police arrived to arrest him in a Talmadge-area neighborhood, leading a short road chase that ended when he crashed the car he was driving into a house and made a failed attempt to escape on foot.

The suspect jumped into a vehicle and sped off about 3:15 p.m. after walking out of a home in the 5100 block of Monroe Avenue and seeing officers staging outside, preparing to take him into custody, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The man fled to the north and west briefly before losing control of his vehicle, sending it crashing into a residence at Estrella and Madison avenues, SDPD Officer John Buttle said. The suspect then got out of the car and ran off.

Patrol personnel chased the man down and arrested him less than a block away. His name was not immediately available.

No injuries were reported. The home struck by the suspect's vehicle sustained minor damage, Buttle said.