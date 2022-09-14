Watch Now
San Diego Police: Fugitive holes up in Lomita home, prompts SWAT standoff

Posted at 5:43 PM, Sep 13, 2022
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A fugitive holed up in a Lomita-area home Tuesday and refused to surrender when federal agents tried to contact him, prompting a law enforcement standoff.

U.S. Marshals Service personnel tracked down the man, who was believed to be armed, at the residence in the 100 block of Royal Oak Drive in the mid-afternoon, according to the San Diego Police Department.

After the suspect ignored repeated orders to give himself up, the agents notified the SDPD, which sent in a SWAT team and crisis negotiators.

The stalemate was ongoing as of 4:30 p.m., SDPD public affairs Lt. Adam Sharki said.

The suspect's name and details on the type of charge or charges he faced were not immediately available.

