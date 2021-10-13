San Diego Foundation grants $315K to 11 groups supporting seniors

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — The San Diego Foundation Wednesday awarded $315,000 in grants to 11 organizations leading local efforts to support quality of life for older San Diegans.

"As people throughout our community age, the need to address the unique needs of older San Diegans has never been greater," said Katie Rast, director of community impact at the San Diego Foundation.

"We are inspired by the programs and organizations in our community who are committed to partnering with us to support our region's older adults and build more accessible, thriving spaces throughout San Diego."

The 2021 Age-Friendly Communities grants are intended to support seniors in low-income and underserved communities throughout the region. Grants were awarded to 11 organizations supporting efforts to prioritize equity while addressing needs related to healthy aging, housing and transportation.

According to California's Master Plan for Aging, aging adults throughout the state face economic vulnerability associated with high housing, health care, and support costs. Nearly one-third of older Californians experience economic insecurity and struggle to afford basic needs, according to the foundation.

The 2021 grants are:

-- $30,000 to Interfaith Community Center to provide safe and secure housing to seniors who are homeless or at-risk of homelessness;

-- $30,000 to Serving Seniors for its Homelessness Prevention Pilot Program to provide limited monthly financial support and case management assistance to low-income seniors on the brink of homelessness;

-- $25,000 to Coastal Roots Farm for the Equitable Food Access and Social Inclusion Program to bring no-cost nutritious and healthy meals to older San Diegans;

-- $30,000 to Full Access and Coordinated Transportation Inc. to provide transportation options for Central and South County older adults;

-- $30,000 to Alpha Project for the Homeless to provide housing and wraparound services including emergency rental assistance, furniture, transportation, mobility devices, and in-home care to low-income seniors;

-- $30,000 to La Maestra Family Clinic Inc. to increase its staff to provide quality geriatric patient care to seniors in need;

-- $30,000 to PATH San Diego for its Community Care program to provide interim and permanent housing, case management, and other health services to older San Diegans experiencing homelessness;

-- $30,000 to San Diego Housing Federation to bolster the organization's advocacy efforts to pass affordable housing policies for seniors and prevent homelessness;

-- $30,000 to Gary and Mary West Senior Dental Center to hire a patient coordinator to develop and implement patient contact outreach strategies and bring quality dental care to older San Diegans;

-- $20,000 to Ramona Senior Center to deliver no-cost, nutritious meals to seniors who reside in North County and on American Indian reservations; and

-- $30,000 to Community Housing Works to support its pilot program to bring workforce development and training services to older San Diegans to help them secure part-time employment, achieve financial independence and decrease isolation.