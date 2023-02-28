Fired SDG&E labor union employees file whistleblower lawsuit over alleged misuse of funds

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Two former female employees of IBEW Local 465 are suing the SDG&E labor union and its leader Nate Fairman after they say they were retaliated against for reporting and questioning missing funds by Fairman.

In the lawsuit, Jackie Villarino and Anabel Arauz claim they were wrongfully terminated for blowing the whistle on the illegal use of the union's credit card for personal use by a friend of Fairman.

Attorneys of Villarino and Arauz say in addition to the wrongful firing, the women faced further retaliation after their social media accounts

were allegedly hacked by the company in an attempt to violate their privacy and freedom of speech.

"This case shines a light on the need for transparency and accountability within labor unions and serves as a reminder that those in positions of power must be held accountable," attorneys said in a released statement Tuesday morning.

Officials say Employment Law Attorneys Hugo Salazar and Sarah Gallager will be taking this case to trial to seek justice for Villarino and Arauz.