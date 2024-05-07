Over 200 victims of Jan. 22 floods file lawsuit against City of San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Over 200 San Diego residents filed a lawsuit against the City of San Diego, claiming the city “failed its residents on January 22, 2024 when it allowed millions of gallons of stormwater to infiltrate homes and businesses.”

In the complaint obtained by ABC 10News on Tuesday, the 270 plaintiffs are listed as residents of Southcrest, Logan Heights, Mountain View, Jamacha-Lomita, Encanto, Rolando Park, Oak Park, Emerald Hills, Lincoln Park, Paradise Village, Shelltown, Grant Hill, Sherman Heights, Spring Valley, National City and Coronado.

The City of San Diego and 100 unnamed “Does” are listed as defendants in the complaint; plaintiffs are asking for $100 million in damages, according to the document.

In the complaint, the plaintiffs claimed the defendants did not do enough to repair or update drainage channels in the Chollas Creek stormwater conveyance system.

“Defendants have long been aware that funding for the stormwater conveyance system is insufficient yet have not taken actions to increase stormwater revenues over 20 years,” attorneys for the plaintiffs said in the complaint.

The complaint also cited a 2016 report that stated the South Chollas Creek Channel was “highly recommended for maintenance,” but the plaintiffs said the city/other defendants “refused to act on these reports, putting its residents at risk for flood.”

In the Jan. 22 floods, hundreds of San Diegans’ properties were damaged or completely lost.

“Defendants’ stormwater conveyance system was clogged full of vegetation, sediment and debris. Defendants were aware of the condition for years. Defendants created a destructive state of affairs and absolutely failed their residents,” attorneys said.

Further, because of the stormwater system issues and subsequent flooding, the plaintiffs believe the city/other defendants essentially took their property without compensation.

“Justice will not be served until those who are unaffected are as outraged as those who are,” the plaintiffs’ complaint stated.