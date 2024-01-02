Watch Now
Oceanside police looking for missing 15-year-old boy

The Oceanside Police Department is actively searching for Rudy Moya, a 15-year-old student of El Camino High School, who has been missing since Dec. 16.
Posted at 10:53 AM, Jan 02, 2024
OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — The Oceanside Police Department is actively searching for Rudy Moya, a 15-year-old student of El Camino High School, who has been missing since Dec. 16.

Moya was last seen in the area of 1410 Carmelo Drive, according to the Black and Missing Foundation.

Moya is described as a 15-year-old boy, who is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, according to the flyer shared by the family.

His family encourages anyone with information to contact Oceanside police or reach out directly to them at (619) 880-0605.

