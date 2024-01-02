Oceanside police looking for missing 15-year-old boy

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — The Oceanside Police Department is actively searching for Rudy Moya, a 15-year-old student of El Camino High School, who has been missing since Dec. 16.

Moya was last seen in the area of 1410 Carmelo Drive, according to the Black and Missing Foundation.

Rudy Moya's family

Moya is described as a 15-year-old boy, who is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, according to the flyer shared by the family.

His family encourages anyone with information to contact Oceanside police or reach out directly to them at (619) 880-0605.