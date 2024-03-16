Man shot on hiking trail in San Marcos, suspects at large

SAN MARCOS (CNS) — A man was shot in the leg on a hiking trail in San Marcos Saturday, authorities said.

The shooting occurred around 12:30 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Questhaven Road and San Elijo Road, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

"The victim told deputies he was walking on a trail when he was approached by three individuals wearing dark hoodies. At some point, the victim was shot in the leg,'' the department said.

He was taken to a hospital, and was expected to make a full recovery, authorities said.

The three suspects ran from the scene and were at large, according to the department.

Deputies said they later found a so-called "ghost gun'' near the scene.

No further information was immediately available.

Authorities urged anyone with information about the shooting to call the sheriff's department at 858-565-5200.