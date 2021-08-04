National City police officer hurt in hit-and-run

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) - A National City police officer was hurt Tuesday night when he was hit by a car, the driver fled the scene.

Police say the hit-and-run happened just after 7 p.m. on the 700 block of National City Boulevard.

The officer was in uniform and getting ready to get into his parked car when he was hit.

Police are looking for the suspect and the vehicle, described as a 4-door, white 2016-2020 Honda Civic. The car had rear tinted windows, silver rims, and a black front right rim. The mirror on the passenger side door was damaged during the crash.

Anyone who may have information related to this incident is encouraged to call the National City Police Department Communications Center at (619) 336-4411.