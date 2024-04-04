Man sought in peeping incident at San Marcos park bathroom

SAN MARCOS, Calif. (KGTV) – A man suspected in a peeping incident at a park bathroom in San Marcos is being sought by authorities.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said a woman was using a bathroom at Bradley Park (1587 Linda Vista Dr.) on March 28 when she said she “noticed a man peering at her through a gap in the bathroom stall.”

According to sheriff’s officials, the woman got away and managed to capture a photo of the suspected peeper with her cell phone.

The suspected peeper is described as white, between 20-30 years old with a heavy build. The man has blonde hair and was wearing a blue shirt, black pants, and black shoes at the time of the reported incident.

Anyone with information on the suspected peeper is asked to call the San Marcos sheriff’s station at 760-510-5200 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.