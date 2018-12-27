SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A local man left feeling helpless after he spots a burglar inside his home on Christmas Eve while he was on the other side of the country.

Tyler Luna was visiting family in Mississippi when he wanted to check on a recent gift from a client. He got a red flower from a client that is supposed to bloom on Christmas. Before he left, he set up surveillance cameras and placed the flower in a window nearby.

He opened the app on his phone and saw the flower and a thief inside his home. "Your heart sinks and its like what’s happening," Luna said.

In a panic, he called 911 but the Mississippi dispatchers told him they couldn’t help.

He flew home Christmas night and met with police immediately to file a police report. "It was very scary."

When he went inside his home he found his class ring missing, his watch drawer empty, of all watches and some valuables in his nightstand, all gone.

Luna tells 10 News he’s now left feeling violated and unsafe in his own home.

