Harbor Police issue migrant families in park evacuation notice

(KGTV) — In the last seven days, ABC 10 News has gone down to Cesar Chavez Park three times. It is in Barrio Logan. There are more than 60 tents. The migrant families are from Central and South America.

10News spoke to many of the families who are worried they could get kicked out of the park. They got a notice from Harbor Police Tuesday morning.

“Today they said we have to get out by tonight. We are afraid. We do not know where to take the children,” said Carmen Paniagua.

Carmen is from Nicaragua and lives in the park with her three children. The notices say “in alignment with an Executive Order issued By California Governor Gavin Newsom, the Port of San Diego is taking steps to address encampments.”

The notice also says you could be in violation of Port District code if you camp in the park or stay there after 10:30 in the evening. If you violate the code, you could be arrested or issued a criminal citation.

Carmen and many of the families have been speaking to Fernando Hernandez. He is the principal of Perkins Elementary school. Carmen’s kids will be attending the school next week.

“We have been trying to connect people here with services in the community as much as possible. It has been very challenging,” said Hernandez.

Hernandez says that’s because the shelter beds are full. Carmen has experienced it first-hand.

“I have been to 10 to 15 shelters, and they are all at capacity,” said Carmen.

Officials from the Port of San Diego tell us next steps are to be determined.

Officials also say “we hear and share the community's concerns about this challenging issue, and our response is to approach it with as much compassion and humanity as we can. At the same time, it is our responsibility to protect public access and use of the park as well as public health and public safety.”

Last month the San Diego City Council declined to approve a lease for a thousand-bed shelter proposal. Officials tell 10News it’s possible that the shelter would have a family component.

In the past interviews, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria has said the city needs to do more to address the number of unsheltered people living in the city.

It’s expected the City Council will revisit the proposal in September.

