Get free salami at Little Italy Mercato Farmers' Market ahead of National Salami Day

Posted at 11:03 AM, Sep 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-06 14:03:20-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A North County company is giving away free salami at San Diego's Little Italy Mercato Farmers’ Market Wednesday ahead of National Salami Day.

Oceanside-based Olli Salumeria, which specializes in cured meats such as salami, is slated to have a booth at the farmer’s market between 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. to hand out free salami products on a first-come, first-serve basis. Limit is one product per person, while supplies last.

The Little Italy Mercato Farmers’ Market is located at 600 W. Date St.

The giveaway is in honor of National Salami Day (Sept. 6), a day first established in 2006 to recognize salami’s role in the world of deli meats.

In addition to the giveaway in Little Italy, Olli Salumeria is giving away free salami samples across the U.S. to anyone named Oliver or Olivia. The company says detail on how to enter can be found at https://www.instagram.com/olli_salumeria.

