Fire Weather Watch declared for San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A forecast calling for high temperatures, low humidity and gusty Santa Ana winds prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Fire Weather Watch in San Diego County for later this week.



The NWS said the Fire Weather Watch for the mountain and valley areas of the county will take effect 2 p.m. Thursday and is set to expire 10 p.m. Friday.



The determination was made based on winds “northeast 25 to 35 MPH with areas of 35 to 45 MPH near and below passes and canyons. Local gusts of 50 to 55 MPH are possible early Friday morning.”



The combination of dry conditions and winds will elevate fire weather conditions in the San Diego region, the NWS said.



“Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly with extreme fire behavior possible. Outdoor burning is not recommended,” according to the NWS.