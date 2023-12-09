Two children dead, one woman hospitalized after fiery crash in Mountain View

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A 20-year-old man is in custody following a fiery, two-vehicle crash in Mountain View that left two children dead and a woman hospitalized.

The crash happened around 6:14 p.m. southbound of Interstate 805 at the 43rd Ave. offramp, following a short pursuit of the suspect's BMW that was initially going too fast, according to SDPD.

SDPD said the suspect's car crashed into a Honda Accord less than 5 minutes into the pursuit.

Following the crash, the Honda burst into flames. Police said four people were in the car, including two children and a woman.

Two children were transported to Rady Children's Hospital in CPR status. The woman was also taken to the hospital, but her condition is unknown, according to police.

San Diego Police said the suspect is at large, and the Southbound lanes of Interstate 805 are closed for the next several hours.

This is a developing story. ABC 10News will update you as soon as we get more information.

