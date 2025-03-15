Family shares story after South Bay teen, star athlete tragically died

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – As plans for a suicide prevention barrier on the Coronado Bridge move forward, a heartbroken family is sharing the story of a South Bay teen whose life ended there.

Ezekiel Perez, the cousin of 17-year-old Preston Cortez, a star athlete who was offered a scholarship to play football, described his relative as a "happy kid, always smiling.”

"He was 17 and had so much to live for," Perez said.

Two Thursdays ago, Perez says Preston told his mother he loved her and left for school. Later that day, he "left class. He got up, said nothing, got in his car and took off."

Perez said Preston parked on the Coronado Bridge and jumped.

“It’s been a rollercoaster of emotions. We wonder, ‘Why?’ Just very sad. It’s a lot of shock and disbelief,” said Perez.

Perez said Preston had ordered his cap and gown the day before, excited about graduating. The star athlete had been offered a scholarship at a college in England to play football. Preston was also thinking of enlisting in the military.

Perez said, looking back, there were some signs of emotional turmoil. Two weeks prior, Perez says his cousin had become emotional with some loved ones as he felt disconnected from family.

“He became emotional, which was unusual for him,” said Perez.

Perez says his family has this message for other families.

"Really need to pay attention to any signs of emotional distress," Perez says. “Don’t be afraid to reach out to the resources that can make a world of difference."

A week ago, a contract was approved with Caltrans to design and build a suicide prevention barrier on the Coronado Bridge. Perez hopes that by sharing Preston's story, the project will be hastened.

"I hope this is the last life the bridge takes from this world," Perez said. "That would be his legacy … Even though he's not with us, he would be saving lives.”

A GoFundMe campaign has been started to help the family with funeral expenses.

If you or someone you needs help, the San Diego Access & Crisis Line is available 24/7. Just dial 988.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.