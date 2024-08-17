Family of teen skateboarder critically injured in hit-and-run crash makes appeal

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) - Loved ones of a 14-year-old skateboarder, critically injured in a hit-and-run crash in Escondido, are making an appeal for tips.

More than a week later, the chalk outline of a skateboard can still be seen on North Fig Street, near Grand Avenue.

It’s believed 14-year-old Angel Ornelas was riding on the street two Thursdays ago, around 9:30 p.m.

Police say a car collided with him. Angel was discovered unconscious in the road and rushed to a hospital. A car was heard speeding off to the south. Eight days later, family members say Angel remains in critical condition.

“He's a very good boy, good in school … He’s a very happy kid, always trying to give to everybody,” said a man who identified himself as the father of Angel’s sibling.

He says he has a hard time grappling with what happened on this street.

“It's inhumane, not human. Not caring for somebody else’s life … It’s tragic that somebody left him there to die.

“It’s heartbreaking for us to hear it,” said Lupe Anguiano.

Anguiano, a neighbor who also works at a school blocks away, say she's been worried about something tragic happening in the area.

“Lots of speeding. Even though it’s 35 miles per hour, some go 50. At night, you hear races throughout the streets,” said Anguino.

Feet from the crash scene is a busy intersection. You can see a school crossing and a yield sign, but no stop sign.

Anguiano says she'd like to the see a stop sign or speed bumps, along with an additional sidewalk.

“You see there is a sidewalk on that side of the street and not on the side where the accident took place,” said Anguiano.

As neighbors worry about safety, Angel's family is keeping vigil at a hospital. A spokesperson tells ABC 10News the family is hoping someone will come forward with information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Escondido Police and Office Paul Smyth at 760-839-4423.

Angel's family is asking for prayers. A Gofundme campaign has been set up to help with medical and other expenses.