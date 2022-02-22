Strong winds forces Mountain Empire Unified School District to close Tuesday

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — An East San Diego County school district will be closed Tuesday due to strong winds.

Students in the Mountain Empire Unified School District are staying home February 22 , and will not attend class, the the San Diego County Office of Education announced Monday evening.

"Due to high winds – which make travel to and from school challenging, especially for high-profile vehicles such as school buses – schools in the Mountain Empire Unified School District will be closed on Tuesday, Feb. 22." the SDCOE said in a press release.

A High Wind Warning is in effect until 6pm Tuesday in the mountains and deserts where the strongest winds will be, out of the west with gusts 30 to 70mph.

The winds will be strong enough to create dangerous driving conditions, high profile vehicles should use caution.

The SDCOE said they will share any additional updates on their Twitter page.