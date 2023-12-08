CBP halts San Ysidro Pedestrian West crossing following migrant influx

SAN YSIDRO, Calif. (KGTV) — California Border Patrol announced its plans to temporarily suspend operations at the Pedestrian West Crossing in San Ysidro starting Dec. 9.

Beginning at 6 a.m. PST, CBP's Office of Field Operations will halt operations and redirect its personnel to help U.S. Border Patrol take migrants into custody, a statement from CBP said.

The statement also said this suspension is due to the influx of migrants entering the southwest borders, caused by smugglers who disseminate disinformation to prey on migrants and encourage migration.

"As we respond with additional resources and apply consequences for unlawful entry, the migration trends shift as well," CBP said. "We continue to adjust our operational plans to maximize enforcement efforts against those noncitizens who do not use lawful pathways or appointment processes such as CBP One™.

CBP will open as many lanes as possible at the Pedestrian East and Otay Mesa crossings in anticipation of increasing border crossing around that area.

"...CBP is also closely monitoring reports of a resurgence of smuggling organizations moving migrants through Mexico via freight trains and commercial buses," the statement said. "We will take all necessary enforcement actions to address this concerning development."

In addition to the temporary suspension of the Pedestrian West crossing, CBP says they made recent announcements to include areas such as International Bridge 1 in Eagle Pass, Texas and the Lukeville, Arizona border crossing

