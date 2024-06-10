Brown Field redevelopment project set to begin

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The Brown Field Municipal Airport Redevelopment project will break ground Monday for the largest general aviation airport redevelopment project on the West Coast, city officials said.

Mayor Todd Gloria will join City of San Diego officials and representatives from the Federal Aviation Administration to announce the start of construction at Brown Field, city spokesman Jerry McCormick said.

There will be a news conference and groundbreaking ceremony Monday from 8:30 to 10 a.m. at Brown Field Municipal Airport, 1424 Continental St.

The City of San Diego, under a lease agreement with San Diego Airpark, LLC, is adding a new fixed-base operator at Brown Field with a general aviation customs inspections facility. The FBO will be granted rights to operate and provide aeronautical services, such as fueling, and the customs facility will allow for smoother international travel and trade, McCormick said.

The project will also add industrial and commercial facilities within the 331-acre airport site near the U.S.-Mexico Border.

The San Diego Airpark project will have an estimated economic impact of $1.5 billion on the San Diego region, creating approximately 2,500 airport-related jobs.

Expected to be completed in four phases over the next 20 years, with an estimated cost of $100 million for the first phase, San Diego Airpark is slated to open the doors of its first new buildings by the end of 2025, McCormick said.

Brown Field, previously named East Field in honor of Army Maj. Whitten J. East, opened in 1918 when the U.S. Army established an aerial gunnery and aerobatics school to relieve congestion at North Island. Now, Brown Field has a Customs and Border Protection General Aviation Inspection Facility and serves as the main port of entry for general aviation traffic flying into the United States on the West Coast.

