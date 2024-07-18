Bicyclist dead after collision with pickup truck in Carmel Mountain Ranch

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A pickup fatally struck a bicyclist Wednesday on a freeway in the Carmel Mountain Ranch area.

The Dodge Ram hit the man shortly before 9:30 a.m. on Ted Williams Parkway, near Interstate 15, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Paramedics took the bicyclist to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, CHP Public Affairs Officer Salvador Castro said.

The identity of the victim has not been released pending family notification, and a toxicology report is pending to determine if DUI was a factor in the collision.

