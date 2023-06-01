Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Anchor Wale Aliyu covers LGBTQIA+ meeting in Chula Vista Elementary School District

Posted at 5:33 PM, May 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-31 20:33:33-04

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — ABC 10News Anchor Wale Aliyu was in the South Bay community Wednesday reporting on a special board meeting held by the Chula Vista Elementary School District.

The subject is a vote to adopt a resolution to support equality for all students in CVESD.

This resolution comes after the school board voted not to fly a pride flag outside its district offices. The vote was tied 2- 2. To pass, it would have needed a majority of votes.

Watch the video above for more on the story.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Nominate a Leader Today!

Leadership

Nominate a Leader Today!