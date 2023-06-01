Anchor Wale Aliyu covers LGBTQIA+ meeting in Chula Vista Elementary School District

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — ABC 10News Anchor Wale Aliyu was in the South Bay community Wednesday reporting on a special board meeting held by the Chula Vista Elementary School District.

The subject is a vote to adopt a resolution to support equality for all students in CVESD.

This resolution comes after the school board voted not to fly a pride flag outside its district offices. The vote was tied 2- 2. To pass, it would have needed a majority of votes.

