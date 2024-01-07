2 dead in El Cajon apartment complex shooting

EL CAJON (CNS) — Two people died today in a shooting at an apartment complex in San Diego County, authorities said.

The shooting occurred at around 12:43 p.m. Saturday at unit 676 of the Park Pointe apartment complex near Hilton Head County Park in El Cajon, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

A man was found dead in the apartment unit from apparent gunshot wounds, and a woman in the same unit -- also found with gunshot wounds -- died at a hospital shortly after.

No suspects were found, and more information about the victims was not immediately available.