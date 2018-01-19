LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KTNV) - The cremated remains of Las Vegas massacre shooter Stephen Paddock were collected Thursday by his brother Eric.

Due to security concerns, the ashes were delivered to Eric Paddock in a safety deposit box.

Paddock went from his Florida home to Las Vegas Saturday for hours of interviews with FBI agents, a police detective, a profiler and a psychologist, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Stephen Paddock opened fire Oct. 1 from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay casino-hotel, killing 58 people and wounding hundreds. Authorities so far have struggled to find a motive.

Eric Paddock, brother of Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock, shows the remains of his brother during an interview outside the Clark County Coroner's office in Las Vegas. #RJnow story to come from @JGermanRJ pic.twitter.com/Vc4OeRxiMX — Kevin M. Cannon (@kmcannonphoto) January 18, 2018