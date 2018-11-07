Indicted Rep. Hunter holds early lead over Campa-Najjar

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Rep. Duncan Hunter, R-Alpine, grabbed an early lead Tuesday evening as he looks to win reelection over Democratic challenger Ammar Campa- Najjar, despite being under federal indictment.

Early returns showed Hunter with 53.5 percent of the vote with 35.1 percent of precincts in District 50 reporting, while Campa-Najjar had 46.5 percent. FiveThirtyEight gave Hunter a 78.2 percent chance of holding the seat prior to the election.

A federal grand jury indicted Hunter and his wife Margaret in August over allegations of improperly using campaign funds between 2009 and 2016 for personal expenses, such as vacations and dental bills. In spite of the indictment, Hunter has maintained a polling lead over his competitor, Democratic small business owner Ammar Campa-Najjar, for most of September and October. The district includes parts of Riverside County and San Diego County, including San Marcos and Escondido.

But while Hunter has stayed ahead of Campa-Najjar in the race, his lead dwindled from 15 percentage points in a late September poll from Monmouth University to just three points in an Oct. 25-29 poll from SurveyUSA.

The tightening could be due to a much-debated TV ad released by Hunter's campaign in September that framed Campa-Najjar as a terrorist sympathizer and claimed he is supported by the fundamentalist Sunni Islamic extremist group the Muslim Brotherhood. The ad also calls Campa-Najjar a security risk, despite the fact he served as a White House staffer during the Obama administration.

"The people of CA-50 are proving that when we come together not as Democrats or Republicans but as Californians and Americans, we reject the tired, corrupt politics of Duncan Hunter," Campa-Najjar said in October. "The voters don't want a congressman who is going to spend time in jail."

Hunter, a former U.S. Marine and the son of former Rep. Duncan Lee Hunter, has served in Congress since 2009. Hunter first represented District 52, but redistricting after the 2010 census shifted him to the 50th District.