I-65 closed in Jackson Co. after semi crash, explosion risk

Matt McKinney
3:19 AM, Jan 10, 2018
1 hour ago

All lanes of I-65 near Seymour, Indiana are closed after multiple semis crashed Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. -- All lanes of I-65 near Seymour, Indiana are closed after multiple semis crashed Wednesday morning.

Indiana State Police spokesperson Sgt. Stephen Wheeles first said the southbound lanes would be closed until about 2 p.m. ISP later closed all lanes and evacuated houses within half a mile. Wheeles said the cleanup crews are dealing with an explosion risk.

Wheeles said the crash happened near the 43 mm at about 5 a.m. Traffic is being diverted off I-65 at Exit 50.

The crash involves three semi trucks. Police believed one truck was a leaking tanker, but later said it was a box trailer.  

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top