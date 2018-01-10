I-65 closed in Jackson Co. after semi crash, explosion risk

JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. -- All lanes of I-65 near Seymour, Indiana are closed after multiple semis crashed Wednesday morning.

Indiana State Police spokesperson Sgt. Stephen Wheeles first said the southbound lanes would be closed until about 2 p.m. ISP later closed all lanes and evacuated houses within half a mile. Wheeles said the cleanup crews are dealing with an explosion risk.

Wheeles said the crash happened near the 43 mm at about 5 a.m. Traffic is being diverted off I-65 at Exit 50.

The crash involves three semi trucks. Police believed one truck was a leaking tanker, but later said it was a box trailer.