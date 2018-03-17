Grunion season officially begins in Southern California

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Grunion run season has officially begun in Southern California.

For those unfamiliar with the annual happening, every year, silvery fish flop onto beaches in the thousands at night from March to August.

Grunion leave the water at night to spawn on the beaches. The peak of spawning season is late March through early June, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The department says despite local concentrations, grunion are not abundant. By the 1920s, the fishery was showing signs of depletion, so a regulation was passed in 1927 that established a closed season of three months.

Due to improvement, the closure was shortened to April through May and is still in effect to protect the small fish.

For a list of grunion run times, click here.