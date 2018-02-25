Get Ready! The Scripps National Spelling Bee is just around the corner

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- It’s almost time to welcome back the nail-biting excitement of the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

This year’s countywide bee will be held on March 15 at the McMillin Companies Event Center at Liberty Station.

Roughly 100 spellers are expected to take the stage, making competition fierce.

Last year was an exciting year for the competition as it saw its youngest speller ever, Edith Fuller of Oklahoma, who was only 5-years-old when she qualified.

Fuller went all the way to the national stage. The spelling bee has been around for more than nine decades.

The bee was founded in 1925 and has been held every year since, except during the World War II years of 1943, 1944 and 1945.

In 2017, the competition celebrated its 90th National Spelling Bee.

2017’s winning word was marocain, which is “a ribbed crepe fabric used in women's clothing.”

The Scripps National Spelling Bee will begin May 29 and end on May 31.