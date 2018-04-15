Former FBI Director James Comey opens up in interview

WASHINGTON D.C. -- (KGTV) -- Former FBI Director James Comey will break his silence Sunday night in an exclusive interview with ABC News.

Excerpts from Comey’s book paint Trump as someone who is “unethical, and untethered to truth and institutional values,” according to ABC.

Comey went on, saying Trump is "ego-driven and about personal loyalty,” comparing the President a mafia boss.

The interview is part of a media tour to promote his book “A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership.”

The exclusive interview is Comey’s first since being fired from the FBI by Trump. The book will officially be released next week.

Comey has faced harsh criticism from both Republicans and Democrats and his book gives him a chance to defend his actions, according to CNN.

In July of 2016, Comey announced that he wasn’t recommending charges against Clinton, but stated that Clinton and her aides were “extremely careless” in their handling of classified information.

Comey also spoke in the interview about having to confront Trump about allegations against him.

"I started to tell him about the allegation was that he had been involved with prostitutes in a hotel in Moscow in 2013," Comey says in the clip.

Comey characterizes the situation as surreal. "I'm about to meet with a person who doesn't know me, who has just been elected the president of the United States ... and I'm about to talk to him about allegations that he was involved with prostitutes in Moscow and that the Russians taped it and have leverage over him."

In a Sunday-morning tweet, Trump called Comey a “slimeball” while criticizing his handling of the email probe.

Unbelievably, James Comey states that Polls, where Crooked Hillary was leading, were a factor in the handling (stupidly) of the Clinton Email probe. In other words, he was making decisions based on the fact that he thought she was going to win, and he wanted a job. Slimeball! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 15, 2018

In a clip released Sunday, Comey details how he felt telling Congress the FBI was reviewing additional Clinton emails just days before the election.

Watch the clip in the player below:

The full interview will air on ABC at 10 p.m.