Family waiting to bring injured Navy EOD Tech home

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- People around the world are rallying for Navy EOD Tech Chief Petty Officer Kenton Stacy, critically injured in Syria.

Five months and nearly 20 surgeries later, he still has a long recovery ahead.

Stacy was in Syria clearing a hospital of IEDs when the explosion happened. At the time doctors gave him a two percent chance of survival.

Stacy's brave comrades helped pull him from the rubble and to safety. One of them, Staff Sergeant Justin Peck, was honored by President Trump during his State of the Union address.

Stacy is paralyzed from the neck down and blind in his left eye. He suffered extensive damage to his lungs, vocal chords trachea. Right now he cannot speak but doctors are hopeful that will change after operating on one of his vocal chords.

Donations are being collected to help the Stacy family with ongoing needs, like getting a wheelchair accessible home and other necessary equipment.

You can donate on their YouCaring page.

Or you can donate through the 501(c)(3) nonprofit Operation Military Embrace:

Click the red donate button on the top right hand corner of the home page

Leave a "note to seller" on page two stating your donation is in support of financial assistance for Kenton Stacy, USN, and his family.

Those interested in following Stacy's journey can do so on the #StacyStrong Facebook page.

Stacy is receiving care in Houston and the family hopes he can be transferred to a San Diego hospital this summer.