Fact or Fiction: New York requiring ID to buy whipped cream?

(KGTV) — A story that caught our eye claims stores in New York is now requiring people to show their ID to buy whipped cream.

It's basically true.

Under state law, you must be at least 21 to buy whipped cream in a spray container in New York.

The reason is the containers themselves. Young people are inhaling the nitrous oxide contained inside the canisters, also known as whippets.

Anyone in New York caught selling whipped cream canisters to someone under 21 faces a $250 fine for the first offense.

Whipped cream in a tub carries no age restriction.